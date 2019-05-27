Pan India Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements),Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith scanned copy of Newspaper release of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019, published in the newspapers namely, Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) on 26th May, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com