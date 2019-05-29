In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Circular No. ClR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has discussed and taken the following decisions:



1. Considered and took note of the CEO/CFO Certificate for authentication of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



3. Took note of Audit Report on the Audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



4. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Statements (includes Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2019, Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2019, accounting policies and notes forming part of the accounts along with the Auditors Report) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



5. Took note of Audit Report on the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



6. Took note of the Disclosure of Interest received from Shri Kishan Gupta, Non-Executive (Independent) Director of the Company under Section 184 of the Companies Act, 2013.



7. Took note of the Declaration of Independence received from Shri Kishan Gupta, Non-Executive (Independent) Director of the Company under Section 184 of the Companies Act, 2013.



Pdf Link: Panafic Industrials Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

