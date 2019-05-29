Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend @ 40% (Rs. 4.0/- per equity share) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com