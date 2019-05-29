Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend @ 40% (Rs. 4.0/- per equity share) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19.

Published on May 29, 2019
