Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd - Fixes Record Date for Payment of Interest for NCD

Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed June 01, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest for NCD.

Pdf Link: Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd - Fixes Record Date for Payment of Interest for NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
