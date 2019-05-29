Panchsheel Organics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Board have considered and recommend dividend of Rs.1 per share i.e @10% on share of face value Rs.10/- each for the year ended on 31st March,2019.

Pdf Link: Panchsheel Organics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Panchsheel Organics Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor