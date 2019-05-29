Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of security exchange Board of India(Listing Obligation and Discloser Requirements) Regulations,2015,please find enclosed herewith the following as approved and taken on record by Board of directors of the company in its meeting held on 29.05.2019 at the corporate office of the company:

1. Approve IND AS-Audited Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Approve Statement of assets of assets and liabilities for the year ended31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report (standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March,2019.

4. Form A (Audit Report with unmodified Opinion) in respect of audited Results (Standalone) for financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

5. Board have considered and recommend dividend of Rs.1 per share i.e @10% on share of face value Rs.10/- each for the year ended on 31st March,2019.



Pdf Link: Panchsheel Organics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com