Panorama Studios International Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Scheduled On 13Th August, 2019

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Panorama Studios International Limited schedule to be held on Tuesday, on 13th August, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at its Corporate office at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side) Lotus Grandeur, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai-400053

Published on August 06, 2019
