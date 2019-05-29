With reference to our letter dated 12th October, 2018 regarding rejection of e-form INC-23 by RD Order dated 8th October, 2018, we hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the court case no. RCT/2100832/2009 dated 30th January, 2009 was filed against the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh has been disposed by the Honble Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gwalior by imposing fine on the Company.



Further, it is hereby brought to your notice that the current management of the Company was not aware about the case while taking over the Company from previous management.



Pdf Link: Panth Infinity Ltd - Intimation Of Closure Of Court Case Of The Company Pending In The District Court Of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com