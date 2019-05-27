Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Which Was Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, The 28Th May, 2019 Is Postponed And Now It Will Be Convened On Wednesday, The 05Th June, 2019 For The Fin. Year 31.03.2019

PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),
Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that, due to some unforeseeable circumstances, the meeting of Board of Directors of the company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 28th May, 2019 is postponed and now it will be convened on Wednesday, the 05th June, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve audited financial Results for the Fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd

