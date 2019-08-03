Paos Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Tuesday 13Th August, 2019 At 3.30 P.M. To Transact The Businesses As Stated In Attached Letter

Paos Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The provisional financial results for the Quarter ending 30th June, 2019,
2.The 29th Board of Directors Report for the FY 2019,
3.The Secretarial Audit Report,
4.To fix day, date, time and venue for the forthcoming AGM of company and related matters,
5.To decide about closure of Register of Member and Share Transfer Book,
6.The Minutes of committee meetings and quarterly compliances,
7.Any other matter and business with the permission of chair and member present.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
