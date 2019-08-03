PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Accordingly, the trading window shall shall remain closed till 16th August, 2019.



This is for your kind information & records please.

Pdf Link: Paramount Communications Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Be Held On 14Th Day Of August, 2019, To Stock Exchange.

