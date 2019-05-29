Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Publication of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting & E-Voting in the newspaper on 23/05/2019, Thursday in Western Times (Vernacular Languange Gujrati) and Western Times (English)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd

