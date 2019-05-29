Parle Software Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Publication of Financials in Newspapers pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015.

Pdf Link: Parle Software Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Parle Software Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor