This is to inform you that PARLE SOFTWARE LIMITED has incorporated a Subsidiary Company "PSL RECYCLING PRIVATE LIMITED (CIN: U37200GJ2019PTC108362)" in India, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on May 27, 2019.

Pdf Link: Parle Software Ltd. - Intimation Of Incorporation Of Subsidiary Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com