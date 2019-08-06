Parmax Pharma Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a copy of the advertisement published in Financial Express dated 3rd August, 2019 intimating that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday, the 9th August, 2019 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
Parmax Pharma Ltd

