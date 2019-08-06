Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2019.

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the unaudited financial statement along with the Limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ending on 30th June 2019.
2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board Members.

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd

