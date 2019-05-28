1. Approval of audited financial result of the company along with the Audit Report for the quarter ended and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Adoption of Related Party Policy as per the Requirement of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations, 2015.





Pdf Link: Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com