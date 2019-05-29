The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, has inter - alia, taken the following decisions:

- Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.

- Not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Parsvnath Developers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

