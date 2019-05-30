Please find attached the information in terms of the Circular No. CIR/IMD/DF-1/ 67 /2017 dated June 30, 2017 issued by SEBI on the subject Specifications related to International Securities Identification Number (ISINs) for debt securities issued under the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 for the half year ended March 31, 2019.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Half Yearly Report (SEBI Circular No. CIR/IMD/DF-1/67/2017)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com