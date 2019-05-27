With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. 27th May, 2019 at 03:00 p.m. and concluded on 05:00 p.m.



1) Considered, adopted and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2018-19.



3) Reviewed business of the Company.



Pdf Link: Parth Industries Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com