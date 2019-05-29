Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting, held earlier today, i.e., on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.

The Board meeting commenced on 02.30 p.m. and concluded at 06.00 p.m.

Published on May 29, 2019
