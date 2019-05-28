Pasupati Spg.& Wvg.Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Ban Mali Khemka & Mrs. Reema Kalhan as an Additional and Independent Directors with effect from 28-05-2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
