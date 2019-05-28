Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Ban Mali Khemka & Mrs. Reema Kalhan as an Additional and Independent Directors with effect from 28-05-2019.

Pdf Link: Pasupati Spg.& Wvg.Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com