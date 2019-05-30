Patidar Buildcon Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication


Newspaper publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2019

Pdf Link: Patidar Buildcon Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Patidar Buildcon Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor