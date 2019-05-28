Paul Merchants Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

In continuation to our letter dated 30.04.2019 having ref. no. PML/CS/BSE/2019/44 on the subject of submission of Expression of Interest for submitting resolution plan for PUMA REALTORS PRIVATE LIMITED to acquire 51% Equity Shareholding in the said Company, which is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution process, we would like to intimate you that the Company has withdrawn its Expression of Interest in the aforesaid proposal due to some reasons. With this, the matter stands closed within the meaning and context of Regulation 30 (7).

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Paul Merchants Ltd

