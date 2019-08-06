The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2019, have decided to convene Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Monday, the September 30, 2019 at 12.00 Noon at Forever Banquet, 20, Paschim Vihar Extn., Pillar No. 193, Opp. Ordinance Depot, New Delhi- 110063 for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

Pdf Link: Paul Merchants Ltd - INTIMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, E VOTING AND BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com