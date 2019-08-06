Board of Directors of the Company in their duly convened meeting held Today i.e. Tuesday, the 6th Day of August, 2019 has inter alia declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (at the rate of 20%) per equity share on 10,28,000 (Ten Lakh Twenty Eight Thousand Only) fully paid up equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 20,56,000/- (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Fifty Six Thousand Only). Further the Interim Dividend shall be paid to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

Pdf Link: Paul Merchants Ltd - INTIMATION OF RECORD DATE FOR THE PURPOSE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com