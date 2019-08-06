In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read over with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015, we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their duly convened meeting held Today i.e. Tuesday, the 6th Day of August, 2019 has inter alia discussed and approved matters as attached in the pdf file.

Pdf Link: Paul Merchants Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com