Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchange that the following share certificate(s) of the Company has been reported as lost/misplaced and the shareholder of such lost share certificate(s) has requested the Company for issue of duplicate share certificate(s).



We request you to kindly take the same on record.















Pdf Link: Paushak Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com