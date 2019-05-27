Paushak Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations, 2015)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a specimen of the reminder letter dated 15th May, 2019 sent to the relevant shareholders for whom the dividend remains unpaid / unclaimed for seven or more consecutive years and whose shares are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority as per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com