Pbm Polytex Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

PBM Polytex Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 0.60 (paise sixty Only) Per Equity Share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com