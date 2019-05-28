In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 28th May, 2019 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following:



Recommended payment of Dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share i.e. 30% on equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The above dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Pearl Global Industries Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com