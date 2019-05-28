Pearl Global Industries Limited - Re-Appointment Of Managing Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 28th May, 2019, have approved re-appointment of Mr. Pulkit Seth as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years with effect from 1st June, 2019.



Brief profile of Mr. Pulkit Seth under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed as Annexure-1.



