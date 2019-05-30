Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 30% on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders in the A.G.M.

