Penna Cement Industries Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Dear Sir,



Sub: Submission of Compliance pursuant to Regulation 52 (4) under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 SEBI (LODR)- Compliance for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 52 (5) of the SEBI (LODR), the Issuer is required to submit a letter of the Debenture Trustee to the Stock Exchange, stating that the Debenture Trustee has noted the contents furnished by the Issuer as per Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR), along with its half yearly/annual financial results.



With reference to the above, we are hereby submitting the certificate provided by Debenture trustee as per Regulation 52 (5) of the SEBI (LODR) certifying that it has noted the contents furnished by the Issuer as per Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR).



You are request to kindly provide with the certificate.



Yours faithfully,

For Penna Cement Industries Limited



Raj Kumar Singh

Company Secretary

Mem. No. A14265





