The company has revised the record date as Monday the 10th June, 2019 (instead of Friday 7th June, 2019) as Record Date to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the shares of the Transferee Company pursuant to the approved Scheme of Amalgamation.

Pdf Link: Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd - Revised Intimation Of Record Date - Reg.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com