Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd - The Company Has Fixed Friday The 7Th June, 2019 As The Record Date For The Purpose Of Determining The Shareholders Entitled To Receive The Shares Of The Transferee Company Pursuant To The Scheme.

The Company has fixed Friday the 7th June, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled to receive the shares of the Transferee Company pursuant to the Scheme.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
