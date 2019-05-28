Pennar Industries Ltd. - Revised Intimation Of Record Date - Reg.

The company has fixed Monday the 10th June, 2019 (instead of Friday 7th June, 2019) as Record Date to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the shares of the Transferee Company pursuant to the approved Scheme of Amalgamation.

Pdf Link: Pennar Industries Ltd. - Revised Intimation Of Record Date - Reg.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Pennar Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.