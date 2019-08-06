Pentamedia Graphics Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2019 At 3.30 P.M.

PENTAMEDIA GRAPHICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Wednesday, 14th August 2019 at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia, the following:



1.To take on record and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



2.To consider and approve the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31.03.2019.



3.To consider and approve Board of Directors Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31.03.2019.



4.To consider any other business with the permission of the chairman.



