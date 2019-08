Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on August 05, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.



The proceeding of the 43rd AGM is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Peoples Investments Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com