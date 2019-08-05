Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the voting results, in the prescribed format, in respect of the Remote E-voting and Poll at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. August 05, 2019.



A copy of the Scrutinizers Report dated August 05, 2019 containing results of votes cast through Remote E-voting and Poll held at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Peoples Investments Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com