Peoples Investments Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the voting results, in the prescribed format, in respect of the Remote E-voting and Poll at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. August 05, 2019.

A copy of the Scrutinizers Report dated August 05, 2019 containing results of votes cast through Remote E-voting and Poll held at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Peoples Investments Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Peoples Investment Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.