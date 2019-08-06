Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be

held on Tuesday, 13thAugust, 2019, inter alia, among others, to consider the following

matters:

1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, ("LODR")to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial

Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited

Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.

2. As per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the

Trading Window for dealing in securitiesof the Company will remain closed for all

the Designated Persons, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

from lstJuly, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results

for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

