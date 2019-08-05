Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 or any other applicable provisions and in continuation to the our above referred communication, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through a circular resolution, has approved appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013) as the statutory auditors of the Company. The Company will seek approval of the Members on the said appointment through an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP will hold office from the conclusion of the said EOGM up to the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2020 i.e. on or before September 30, 2020.



We request you to take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Persistent Systems Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com