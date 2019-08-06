Pet Plastics Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) Of Listing Regulations.

PET PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 14, 2019 at 2.30 p.m. at 3rd Floor, Panchratna Bldg, Opera House Mumbai - 400004 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 together with the Limited Review Report thereon.



Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the closure of trading window shall commence for insiders from August 7, 2019 and will end after 48 hours after the results are made public on August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).



