Pfizer Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 225% (Rs. 22.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid on August 26, 2019.

Pdf Link: Pfizer Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com