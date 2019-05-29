Pfizer Ltd. - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors.

Pursuant to regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has re-appointed Mr. R. A. Shah (DIN: 00009851), Mr. Pradip Shah (DIN: 00066242) and Mr. Uday Khanna (DIN: 00079129) with effect from November 10, 2019 and Mr. Sunil Lalbhai (DIN: 00045590) with effect from February 14, 2020 as Independent Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years. The said re-appointments will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Enclosed are the brief profiles of the above Independent Directors:

Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors

