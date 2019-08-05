We would like to inform you that at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 5th August, 2019, the following business was transacted:



1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as reviewed by Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

2. Appointment of Mr. Naveen Chaturvedi (DIN: 00004745) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company.

3. Resignation of Ms. Navrang Rathi as Company Secretary of the company.

4. Appointment of Mr. Anand Singh as Company Secretary of the company.



The Board meeting commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Ph Capital Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com