The company has intimated to all its Directors, Key Management Personnel and Designated Officers regarding the Closure of the Trading Window of the Company from 06th August, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

This closure of the Trading Window is occasioned by reason of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on 14th August, 2019 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019, along with other matters.



Pdf Link: Phaarmasia Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com