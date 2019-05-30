Phaarmasia Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held earlier today , approved and adopted the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019

Published on May 30, 2019
