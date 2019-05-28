Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform you that the Company intends to attend the Investors conference at Mumbai organized by B&Ks Annual Investor Conference on 29th May, 2019 and Investors conference organized by IIFL Life Sciences & Chemical Conference on 13th June 2019. With regard to the same, we are attaching herewith the Investors Presentation to be circulated by the Company in the upcoming Investors Meets.

Pdf Link: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.