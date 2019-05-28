This is to inform you that the Company intends to attend the Investors conference at Mumbai organized by B&Ks Annual Investor Conference on 29th May, 2019 and Investors conference organized by IIFL Life Sciences & Chemical Conference on 13th June 2019. With regard to the same, we are attaching herewith the Investors Presentation to be circulated by the Company in the upcoming Investors Meets.

Pdf Link: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com