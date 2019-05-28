Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Intimation For Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Notice

This is to inform you that the Fifty - Eighth (58th) Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 19th day of July, 2019 at Dr. R P Goenka Auditorium, International Management Institute, Kolkata, 2/4C, Judges Court Road, Alipore, Kolkata - 700027. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, and the applicable rules thereunder, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 13th July, 2019 to 19th July, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The Companys communication relating to E-Voting in respect of the business to be transacted at the said AGM will be sent to the Members in due course. 12th July, 2019 will be the Cut-Off date for the purpose of E-Voting. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the afore-mentioned information and oblige.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com